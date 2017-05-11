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All Photos/exterior/building type : shed/roof material : shingles

Exterior Shed Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

Allen noted that the clients requested the use of VOC-free materials as an eco-friendly measure and a protective measure for a young child who has allergies. As a result, the team selected materials and finishes with a low environmental impact.
In the design of the pavilion, architect Ben Allen noted that client was "keen to use VOC free materials (partly also due to the fact that they have young children - one of whom has allergies).
In search of a medium-term solution that would allow them to stay in their garden apartment instead of moving to the suburbs, Londoners Jonnie and Rachel Allen looked to their backyard for extra space. They wanted a structure that can be easily taken apart and rebuilt, in case they ultimately decide to move and bring the pavilion along.
Architect Indra Janda hand-cut sheets of polycarbonate into 15¾-inch square shingles and clad the entire timber structure—a gabled roof and walls—with them.