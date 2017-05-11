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All Photos/exterior/building type : mid century/building type : camper

Exterior Mid Century Camper Design Photos and Ideas

Custom outdoor furniture sits on the decks of each trailer.
Each trailer has an eclectic mix of decor, combining simple and custom furnishings with colorful textiles from around the world.
Trailers are available in various sizes and feature a king or queen bed with an additional twin bed/sofa. The space also has an indoor bathroom/shower, as well as AC/heater and a deck.