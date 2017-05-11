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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/building type : tent

Exterior Cabin Tent Design Photos and Ideas

Longitude 131 in Yulara, Australia
Launched to much aplomb in 2017, Sierra Escape has recently expanded their offerings to a total of three accommodations—the Carinya, Dulili, and Uralla—each housed in an Australian-made Eco Structure tent that has been carefully positioned for views and privacy. The couple plan to add four more Eco Structure tents to the retreat in the near future. The modular tents are fitted out in modern luxury comforts, including high-quality insulation and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also expansive glass doors, plush beds, compact kitchens, and spacious bathrooms featuring a freestanding bath, shower, and toilet.
Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.
Whitepod lets you live a unique experience in a preserved nature at the heart of the Swiss Alps.
The geodesic domes look like igloos in the snowy Alpine landscape.
Upon check-in, guests receive their very own backpack with a map, headlamp, and walking sticks to ensure a full Alpine experience. The pods are located an easy 15-minute hike from reception—so, packing your hiking boots is essential. In addition to hiking, Whitepod also offers dog sledding, paragliding, and and private ski slopes for Whitepod guests only. After skiing, guests can enjoy Whitepod's sauna, indulge in spa services, or dine at their in-house restaurant called Les Cerniers, which serves a selection of seasonal traditional mountain dishes.
The color of the pods is adapted to each season: white in winter, green in summer.
Lushna offers a range of prefab options, including a sauna module, bathroom module, and many different sleeping units. Seen here is the Villa Air, which features 110 square-feet of space for a king-sized bed, mosquito nets, waterproof organic cotton canvas covering, lighting, and AC/DC plugs. The floor is spruce and the A-frame is larch.