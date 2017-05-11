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All Photos/exterior/building type : cabin/building type : camper

Exterior Cabin Camper Design Photos and Ideas

The angular, wood-paneled, "Dune" cabins are self-sufficient tiny houses that can comfortably sleep six guests. They come with a kitchenette, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit and picnic table.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
Renzo Piano's Diogene cabin on the Vitra campus in Switzerland, as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.