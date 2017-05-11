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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/roofline : flat

Exterior Barn Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A look at the wood-clad side extension, originally built as a shed in the 1920s.
"Being in The Longhouse is mellow and calming whatever the weather," says the firm. "The experience of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."
After traversing a winding drive, visitors to the Longhouse are greeted by views framed by open doorways.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
The Longhouse is clad in Ampelite fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate sheeting. Per the firm: "The smart gel-coated cladding provides different levels of UV and infrared resistance, and panels with different finishes have been deployed to optimize solar penetration and shading depending on the orientation of each facade and roof plane." This cools temperatures in summer and keeps warmth in winter.
The Daylesford Longhouse sits on 20 acres in central Victoria. It houses a boutique farm, garden kitchen, cooking school, reception venue, and home inside a single building that’s 110 meters long.