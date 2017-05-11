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All Photos/exterior/building type : barn/building type : farmhouse

Exterior Barn Farmhouse Design Photos and Ideas

Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
"Being in The Longhouse is mellow and calming whatever the weather," says the firm. "The experience of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts."
After traversing a winding drive, visitors to the Longhouse are greeted by views framed by open doorways.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
The Longhouse is clad in Ampelite fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate sheeting. Per the firm: "The smart gel-coated cladding provides different levels of UV and infrared resistance, and panels with different finishes have been deployed to optimize solar penetration and shading depending on the orientation of each facade and roof plane." This cools temperatures in summer and keeps warmth in winter.
The Daylesford Longhouse sits on 20 acres in central Victoria. It houses a boutique farm, garden kitchen, cooking school, reception venue, and home inside a single building that’s 110 meters long.
The expansive property contains an extensive forest and trail system.
The home is naturally integrated into its bucolic setting.
The northern façade of the main house is set at an angle to the barn
The design of the 3890-square-foot main residence and its adjacent barn have been executed with the highest degree of craftsmanship and attention to detail, drawing from traditional influences and the vernacular of the rural northeast.
The design of the 3890-square-foot main residence and its adjacent barn have been executed with the highest degree of craftsmanship and attention to detail, drawing from traditional influences and the vernacular of the rural northeast.
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The five-stall horse barn has been recently updated.
According to Invisible Studio, "The project was also a way of reconciling all the thermal deficiencies of Moonshine, which is far too lightweight. Starfall is ruthlessly thermally massive, and with it incredibly efficient."
Starfall has a very simple asymmetric section that allows the morning light to penetrate deep into the building and flood it with light.
Settled in the late 1800s in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Snuck Farm is still run by the same family but has now transformed from a traditional farmhouse into a community-oriented organization. The farm’s mission it to promote a sustainable lifestyle and to produce fresh, organic food that benefits the entire community. Louise Hill of Louise Hill Design collaborated with Lloyd Architects studio to design a new barn which combines public, private and work spaces.