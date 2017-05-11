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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/roofline : shed

Exterior Apartment Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The project's prime, corner lot real estate dictated the organization of the separate living quarters. The main house's driveway and entryway, for example, are located on Maude Street, giving permanent residents a sense of privacy.
Spacious windows and a slotted facade provide curbside appeal at every angle.