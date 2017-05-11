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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/building type : small home

Exterior Apartment Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
Designed in the 1950s by British firm Chamberlin, Powell, and Bon, the Barbican Estate in East London is one of the largest examples of the brutalist style. Construction extended through the ’70s, and the complex was officially opened by the Queen in 1982. Today, it remains highly coveted for its unique aesthetic and convenient location.