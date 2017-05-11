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All Photos/exterior/building type : apartment/building type : prefab

Exterior Apartment Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

Designed as a complex of eight housing units for a tight urban infill site, the MOD urban apartments were the first modular apartment building constructed in Seattle. When completed in 2013, the project achieved LEED Gold certification; its interior layouts eliminated the need for an elevator or internal hallways, and was outfitted with Energy Star appliances, low VOC paint and finishes, and radiant heating.
Based in Portland, Oregon, MODSpdx is a West Coast builder with a holistic approach to customized and site-specific modular multi-family and commercial buildings. Buildings are constructed in their Portland factory, with a focus on proper ventilation and thermodynamics for the finished product through tight factory controls and an analysis of repeatable processes. Because the company works with a range of general contractors, architects, construction companies, and residential developers, their finished homes vary in aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.
The Forj Lofts is a Minimalistic/ Scandinavian design. Residing on the Atlantic coast of Delaware, the project is engineered for extreme wind loads. The Forj name is a play on words for an Iron Forge, as there is nothing but steel used for the building components. Limited staging areas for material and crew mandated a carefully executed shipment and assembly program. These steel metal homes are just one example of how steel can be used in multi-family construction.