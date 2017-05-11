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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Track Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Photo by Rafael Gamo