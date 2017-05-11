All Photos/dining/furniture : table/furniture : desk

10 Dining Room Table Desk Design Photos And Ideas

POOL / GOURMET AREA
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
The great room is 22'x44', so specifying structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the roof was a logical choice for the designers. This resulted in unobstructed ceiling spans, as the structure (fabricated laminated splines) are incorporated inside the insulated panel joints. The structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the walls and roof were prefabed in a local Washington factory, delivered to the site and erected in less than five days. The house was weatherproof, including doors and windows in a week. A glossy Ferrari-red kitchen is topped off with high-end economy size appliances, recessed LED strip lighting bringing into play both form and function. On the platform above the kitchen a series of glass vessels by artist John deWit and a Ferrari pedal car are displayed.
Haven of Reflection | Olson Kundig
The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.

