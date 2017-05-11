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All Photos/dining/furniture : desk

Dining Room Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Set near the kitchen, the sun-kissed dining area caters to seamless entertaining and features an expansive wooden table that can easily accommodate eight guests.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The great room is 22'x44', so specifying structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the roof was a logical choice for the designers. This resulted in unobstructed ceiling spans, as the structure (fabricated laminated splines) is incorporated inside the insulated panel joints. The structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the walls and roof were prefabed in a local Washington factory, delivered to the site and erected in less than five days. The house was weatherproof, including doors and windows in a week. A glossy Ferrari-red kitchen is topped off with high-end Euro-size appliances, recessed LED strip lighting bringing into play both form and function. On the platform above the kitchen a series of glass vessels by artist John deWit and a Ferrari pedal car are displayed.
Interior apartment
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
POOL / GOURMET AREA
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Agate Pass Cabin | The former porch was transformed into an office and dining room.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
Haven of Reflection | Olson Kundig
The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.