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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/furniture : chair

Dining Room Stools Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The multifunctional aluminum New Order dining table from Hay is paired with HKLIVING metal wire chairs, a Fatboy Tjoep hanging tube light, and an Artemide Nessino table lamp that adds a welcome pop of color.
A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
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The kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Furnishings and artwork create a more contemporary feeling in the largely traditional home. The dining table on the top floor, for example, is surrounded by an eclectic collection of designer chairs.
Geometric abstracts by Jen Pak complement portraits that include Herb Ritts' Batman Back and Terry Richardson's Batman and Robin.
Heid kept the interiors largely raw, which left Lara, Doug, and their interior designer friend, Elaine O’Dwyer, to fill in the blanks with a mix of modern furnishings and family treasures.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
In the Swiss village of Andermatt, Jonathan Tuckey Design reimagined a 1620 structure as a residence, rental space, and bar.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
The warmth of the cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels is contrasted with darker, more stonelike materials throughout—including a polished concrete floor in the dining area and dark stone tiles in the bathrooms.
A bronze mesh veil fitted to the dining room window provides privacy while allowing for views of the street. The space is furnished with a Boyd table from KFive + Kinnarps Australia, Thonet No. 18 dining chairs, Schiavello Furniture stools as well as lights by Neri&Hu and CRITERIA.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
The custom pendant above the dining table was made by a small Lithuanian design studio based on a brief from the client. The black hexagonal tiles help define the different zones in the tiny interior space.
The indoor living spaces open onto a private garden retreat. Materials continue from inside to outside, further blurring the boundary between the two areas.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
To create a strong connection between the home and the spacious rear garden, the couple emphasized spaces at the rear of the home and added full-height sliding pocket doors for unobstructed views of the garden.
A long breakfast counter is inserted within the white box, encouraging dialogue between people in the living and dining areas and those in the dry kitchen.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
Newly restored hardwood floors and wooden trim run throughout the space, adding a warmth to the traditional industrial loft style. Bright upholstered chairs add a colorful touch, complementing the lush greenery throughout the space.
The home’s compact form and modest amounts of glazing add to its overall eco-friendliness. The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
To match the modern architecture, Longworth furnished the dining area with a teak table by e15 and Voxel chairs by Karim Rashid for Vondom.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The pitched ceiling soars to nearly 15 feet high, "giving a grand sense of scale and volume," says Dunin. The effect is underscored by triangular skylights that brighten up the dining space, which holds a table by Jardan and the chairs by FeelGood Designs.
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