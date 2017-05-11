Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Porcelain Tile Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
IF House - Photo 04
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.