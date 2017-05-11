Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
“The material palette is the same for the entire house,” says architect Daniel Iragüen, pointing out the porcelain tile floors, laminated pine ceilings, and whitewashed pine slats that form the interior walls.
Chairs from Dietiker surround an expandable table from Kave Home.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Large sliding doors open the dining room and kitchen to the yard creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
The dining area features white Wishbone chairs and a table from AREA Home. Grand sliding glass doors enhance the room’s indoor/outdoor feel.
An additional dining area boasts George Nakashima chairs and lighting from Flos.
The home’s passive design reduces the need for additional heating and cooling. The thermal mass of the insulated ground slab mitigates temperature extremes. Hydronic heating installed in the ground slab is powered by natural gas.
A view from the back lawn to the dining room in the new extension—and the hallway of the existing cottage beyond. Arenaria Grigio porcelain stoneware from Alexandria Tiles line the living area floors, while NSW spotted gum is used in the hall.
Like a garden pavilion, the living/dining area completely opens up to the outdoors on two sides: the courtyard to the west and the backyard to the east. The bespoke dining table by Oliver Throsby is paired with Thonet No. 18 chairs.
Dark blue cabinetry adds a dramatic flair in the kitchen of the guest house.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
Simple furnishings match the minimalist design of the home. The eat-in kitchen includes an IKEA dining table and Structure chairs. The pendant lamps are from Luminaire Authentik.
In 2005, Gretchen Rice and Kevin Farnham acquired a 1908 home in San Francisco that had been remodeled in the 1940s by well-known local architect Henry Hill. Their series of small interventions have kept the design intent of the 1940s renovation—including an enclosed atrium, wood wall paneling, and unusual built-ins—while updating the home for contemporary living. In the dining area, Metropolitan side chairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia surround a Surf Table designed by Carlo Colombo for Zanotta.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.
Hoff at work. The dining area features a table by Gus* modern and Eames moulded plastic chairs. The painting is by Simon Gaon.
In the main dining room are chairs by Root’d Home; Fireclay Tile floor; local ceramics by Ursula Basinger and HF Coors via Amazon Home, custom dining table by Rich’s dad Jay Combs, and artwork by Heather Day.
The breakfast bar from the original home was given a modern refresh. The existing stools were refinished and paired with concrete countertops. Designer pendant lights hang from above.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Kitchen and dining pod
Large windows connect the dining area to the home's outdoor spaces.
Dining
Dining
Dining and Kitchen
The new dining room is part of the open-concept great room. Porcelanosa floor tile (in 12" x 24" Town Niquel Nature) is used throughout the home’s interior to provide a soft and neutral backdrop, allowing pops of color and statement tile to shine.
The dining room.
Renovated dining room with newly expanded opening to kitchen
Dining Space featuring a William Franevsky table and Maps by Copperstate Collection.
The second living and dining space. Televisions were mounted flush into the wall. The doors were given custom full-height trim.
The living and dining areas were expanded and given greater access to natural light.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
IF House - Photo 04
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
View from courtyard toward the dining
The dining area is on the backside of the fireplace and also overlooks the garden.
Eames molded plywood chairs are arranged around a round midcentury-modern dining table.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.
The tiles are ink-jet and cold-glazed porcelain, and are meant to weather slightly over time, like wood.
In the dining room, a Poul Henningsen lamp hovers over a table by Philipp Mainzer for E15, surrounded by Hans Wegner Wishbone chairs. The artwork is by Maria Sanchez. The designer added a Banco kitchen by Dada with Jasper Morrison stools.
Kitchen