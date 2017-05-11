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All Photos/dining/floors : medium hardwood/floors : carpet

Dining Room Medium Hardwood Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The walnut dining table and custom solid oak chairs are by Atra Form. The juxtaposition of rustic board-formed concrete with luxe furnishings gives depth to the interiors.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.