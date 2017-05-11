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All Photos/dining/floors : carpet

Dining Room Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
Grace created a workspace by attaching a piece of maple to Floyd legs. The work area also doubles as a kitchen table.
The walnut dining table and custom solid oak chairs are by Atra Form. The juxtaposition of rustic board-formed concrete with luxe furnishings gives depth to the interiors.
The living room also flows into a formal dining room. Wood paneling lines the walls and ceiling, with an abstract screen and indoor plantings dividing the space from a family room and office.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
The dining room faces a large glass door with views of the swimming pool and patio. An original lighting fixture hangs above the table.
The dining room, reminiscent of the Glass House at New Canaan, features the work of Matthew Ritchey.
The dining room, which organically extends from the living room, opens to a deck via sliding glass doors.
The pastel tangerine chairs in the dining area pick up the orange wainscotting of the walls, and the simple lines of the dining furniture allow the walls and finishes to function as artwork.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The post-and-beam construction in the dining room accentuates the indoor/outdoor connection.
The dining area features smooth, wood-paneled walls.
The dining room is stylish but simple for fuss-free family dinners.
The dining room’s pièce de résistance is a large medicine cabinet filled with meticulously arranged pills.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
DCM Molded Plywood chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit around a dining table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
The Planalto Dining Table by Alessandra Delgado creates a focal point adjacent to the second-floor courtyard, which is used as a working/personal space.
The rooms also include custom lounge chairs, tables, spring pole lamps, and rattan chairs.
The original mahogany paneling remains in good condition.
The open-plan living/dining room features an elegant mix of textures and materials.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
A Herman Miller chicklet sofa (foreground) and a Saarinen by Knoll dining table with Eames' DCM plywood chairs are clearly at home in this authentic midcentury modern abode.
Here, you can see how the dining area and kitchen are behind the dividing wall.
The open kitchen and dining area.
Dining
Another dining nook sits off the open kitchen.
The open dining space.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.
The dining room enjoys the same special views.
A
A few steps down leads to a formal dining area.
The 53 rooms of The Durham Hotel – a mid-century modern boutique, hotel in the heart of downtown Durham are decked out in the bold Bauhaus colors of yellow, red and blue.
Mario Bellini dining chairs surround the 1980's Dining table which was custom designed for the owner's previous residence.
Hovering over the Libertine bar/restaurant in Casa Bonay is a massive lighting installation by Santa &amp; Cole, Barcelona-based creators and editors who designed the industrial lighting throughout the space.
Kitchen