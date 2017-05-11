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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
On choosing the dining table and chairs from Ikea ($1700) Kara had a moment of: “Are orange chairs too much? But I had a dream about it that night, so I was like, no, it's not too much,” says Kara. The rhubarb print is a commission from Soft Side Prints for $800. “That ties back to our time living in Copenhagen,” says Kara. “The Danes will never admit this, but they love rhubarb."
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Taking cues from nautical casework, Osmose Design crafted an undulating, white oak kitchen in an irresistibly quirky Tudor home in Portland, Oregon.
The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
Large sliding glass doors access the covered deck, where guests can barbeque. The lights run on solar-power. “The lighting at night is warm,” says St-Laurent. “It's really nice because when you're in the forest and the atmosphere is blue because of the water, then the cabin is like a lantern.”
Blue-gray foil finish cabinetry contrasts pleasantly with a red penny tile backsplash.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Cheng kept the dining room chandelier and the original fireplace, and gutted most everything else, careful to keep changes in the spirit of the home’s quiet character. "It's an unassuming structure with jaw-dropping, 180-degree views once you walk in the door," says the designer.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Azalea Grey Mink Chairs from CB2 flank either end of the table, and the Rejuvenation Shaw Side Chairs line the sides. The artwork is by Seattle artist Jay Stern, and the wall lights are the Up Down Wall Sconce from In Common With, in green and black.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
The dining room, which features an original pressed-metal ceiling detail and fireplace, has a large window that opens directly to the sidewalk. The step down from the dining room to the living room represents the junction between the original terrace and the newly built addition. The exposed steel beam running above this junction is also new. "In opening up the house to the courtyard, we had to remove two walls," says Joe. "The steel beams and column support the upper floor of the original house in this area."
Drake Woodworking fabricated the dining table from old-growth maple wood, and it can comfortably seat 10 people.
The former exterior wall is now a textural accent in the living room that syncs with the concrete wall in the kitchen.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Painted steel panels frame the fireplace in the dining room and make the structure seemingly disappear, leaving only the fire visible. These steel panels also mirror the horizontal form and height of the kitchen wall it is facing.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The mahogany woodwork was painted white to brighten the interior and make the stained glass windows stand out.
Steps up to additional living area.
Fireplace in living/dining area.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
At the opposite end of the parlor level is the dining room.
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
The dining room.
The live-edge dining table is topped with a Lindsey Adelman chandelier.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
The living/dining room boasts designer lighting and a wood-burning fireplace.
A steel fireplace lies between the dining space and open kitchen.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Keeping the region’s temperate climate in mind, the architects have inserted sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home to enable ventilation and decrease the need for air conditioning.
The open floor plan features an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings which have been painted white.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
Meticulous positioning for solar energy keeps the home warm in winter, along with the floor-to-ceiling windows that help heat it during the day.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Dinning room-VILLA CP
Dining Room and Kitchen - Entrance