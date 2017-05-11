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All Photos/dining/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Standard Layout Fireplace Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The new dining area takes shape via a pair of IKEA floating shelves installed below the glass block window, which Xu and Becker painted blue along with the other window sills. "Once the blue paint was on, it really made the frame glow with natural light,
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The wood panels also conceal easy-to-access storage. "Most people are surprised to find that there's actually storage there," says Preda.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Steps up to additional living area.
The dining room.
A wall of bookshelves with a library ladder enriches the sitting area.
The dining table is original to the house. A glass top now sits on top to preserve the surface from further wear and tear. Very rare, H.W. Klein #250 dining chairs manufactured by Bramin complement the table.