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All Photos/dining/cabinets : white

Dining Room White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Called the “LDK,” for living, dining, and kitchen, the space is flexible—a blend of Western loft life and traditional Japanese homes, where rooms are multipurpose.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
Did we mention that Bence loves to cook? Luckily, a fully equipped kitchen found a snug space under the bedroom loft
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen