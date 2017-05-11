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All Photos/dining/cabinets : white/furniture : chair

Dining Room White Cabinets Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Called the “LDK,” for living, dining, and kitchen, the space is flexible—a blend of Western loft life and traditional Japanese homes, where rooms are multipurpose.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen