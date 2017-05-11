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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : storage/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Storage Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
The Monocular - Bedroom
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
MNB Design Studio used plywood, smart storage solutions, and the principles of origami to create a highly structured, minimalist home. Here, two Edison bulbs peek out from the unusual wooden structure.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
“We wanted to make each internal element of the Hytte feel considered and intentional,” explains Little. “Small spaces demand a high level of design consideration to ensure that we maximize every piece of space. We have been deliberate in designing the furniture to be crafted into the fabric of the cabin. Our bed, kitchen, storage and seating has all been imagined as an extension to the structure of the cabin.”
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
The main bedroom has bifold steel-framed doors which tuck back to almost nothing, allowing the small balcony to become an extension of the main bedroom. “Behind the framing of the balustrade and the canopy of the tree, the bedroom feels like a perfect retreat from the world,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The second bedroom peaks at seven feet, so even adults can stand straight up in the lofted room. "It’s been really fun for our friends that have kids because they can have their own space," says Lauren. It also doubles as a studio and workspace.
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
Using wood pallets, a common shipping material, is a cost-effective (and, if they're reused, also eco-friendly) solution for a low-lying mattress that doesn't sit directly on the floor. Its wood construction pairs well with just about any color palette, and it can also be painted.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
Stefanie sits on a Resource Furniture Murphy bed. It conserves space and 82-year-old Irmhild Liang finds it easy to open. “Building the ADU made sense because we wanted to be closer to my mother. You don’t realize how lonely your parents can be—and how much more they might be doing,” she notes.
A Murphy bed folds up for additional living space, and sliders provide access to the deck.
The nursery on the first floor is situated directly above the guest bedroom on the ground floor. The two bathrooms are also stacked to allow for efficient structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
A spiral staircase provides access to the guest bedroom.
Small niches on both sides of the Murphy bed function as bedside tables. Drawers and cabinets of various sizes offer storage on both sides of the bed.
In an apartment in Hong Kong, the bedroom sits on a raised floor that contains storage beneath. The Japanese-inspired cabinetry keeps the bedroom feeling fuss-free and simple, but the storage spaces are still accessible without needing to lift up the bed.
Done right, a mattress placed on the floor or a low-lying bed frame has an irresistible cool factor.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A window in the garden-level master bedroom was enlarged, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the room. The built-in closets feature IKEA PAX components with custom fronts in matte white to match the walls.
The master bedroom features a white oak walk-in closet and an en suite glass-walled bathroom with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The window sill was deepened and extended to create room for a tea service. The piano has a permanent place in the home now.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
The son's bedroom features a timber platform that is used both as storage and a seat for the desk. The bed sits on the back of this platform and has views over the surrounding landscape.
The master bedroom features smart bespoke storage solutions, including a wardrobe, bedside table, shelving, drawers and a make-up table.
The timber bay window in the master bedroom frames the view of the surrounding hills and offers a space for contemplation.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The curved wall coated in limestone softens the bedroom interior.
For the spatially challenged, think vertically: lofted beds make every inch count.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
The headboard was built from three pieces of prefinished maple plywood that cost $80 each. “We’re obsessive about measurements because everything you transport in has to go back out if it’s not used,” says Jeff.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
Focusing primarily on the view, the residents decorated the master bedroom with succulents, books, ceramics, and little else. A blanket from The Citizenry lies across an Onto bed by Bensen.
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