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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : lamps/lighting : wall

Bedroom Lamps Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Andy Shustykevych
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The structure was conceived to avoid large timber or steel members. This was done by reducing the span of the rafters by bringing the studs in from the outer walls, creating internal "fins
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
An Artemide NH Wall sconce sits over an antique bedside table.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The main bedroom of Villa Ro includes a freestanding tub made of local black marble.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
This Freestone Lever from Emtek with a round rosette accentuates the sleek, modern look of this bedroom designed by Becky Shea.
In total, the home features three bedrooms, two of which are tucked underneath the loft. The master bedroom, shown here, is located at the back of the cabin.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
This bedroom in the night pavilion sits in a sunken, white ash "vessel" below a minimalist white wooden volume, creating a sense of refuge.
The contemporary residence features four bedrooms, all of which offer access to the outdoors via large, sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden terrace.
Timberframed loft
The guest bedroom offers an impressive view. Expansive clerestory and picture windows from Western Window Systems complete the floor-to-ceiling effect.
The window frame was also lined in wood.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
In the master bedroom, a pair of DCW Mantis sconces are positioned between the traditional molding, which mimics what’s found on the lower floor. The paint color is Benjamin Moore Alaskan Husky custom mix, and the quilt is from Hay. The side chair is an Urban Outfitters find.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
The cedar paneling continues into the master bedroom.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
Claska Hotel in Tokyo, Japan
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