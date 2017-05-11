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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bed/floors : cork

Bedroom Bed Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The natural light and blonde flooring brighten the dark color palette of the bedding, chevron rug, and black curtains and ceiling.
In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The homeowners “love morning light,” says Dunin, so every window in the home is positioned to make the most of the Australian sun.
The master bedroom has a view back across the courtyard to the living space and the terrace beyond.
The architects included a built-in bed and bench. The cargo net above the bed acts as a children's area.
The master bedroom was created by combining two existing smaller bedrooms. One side of the room is wrapped in mahogany wood while the other opens up to a private courtyard and pool. Period-appropriate Nelson sconces flank the custom, built-in motorized bed.
The glass provides lots of natural light and serene views of the surrounding greenery.
The master bedroom also opens to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors.
A look at another bedroom, fitted with wood paneling, exposed cement, and cork flooring.
Imagine waking up to this Big Sur magic.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
In the master bedroom, Durell's custom-designed bed and dresser remain.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
After: The décor is a mix of items from Hobby Lobby, Target, and things that the Cashios already owned.
Above the bed, a custom wood valence acts as an indirect source of light that washes the wall in an ambient glow.
In the bathroom, narrow porcelain floor tiles, which require more grout, provide extra traction to prevent slips.
General contractor S Construction collaborated with Shively and Kokkino on the remodel. The colorful apartment pays homage to the midcentury building, a 1968 high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood, but it also has a more subdued side. The master bedroom is an all-white sanctuary filled with houseplants. The Rudd International oak sideboard is a vintage piece from the 1970s. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.
Master Bedroom