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All Photos/bedroom/floors : rug/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Rug Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs master suite has a bank of custom closets trimmed in raspberry Laminex and Split (Doughboy) handles from IN-TERIA Design.
One of the guest bedrooms is illuminated by a skylight in the corner, above a built-in desk.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master suite features city views and a vaulted ceiling.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
A guest bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
"Who doesn’t love a good makeover story?" gushes Tablet Hotels. "It wouldn’t be quite fair to cast the old Henry Howard House Inn in the role of ugly duckling, but the transformation of this Greek Revival mansion, at the hands of a pair of New York hotel developers, was a dramatic one. Now, the historic building gets its star turn, reopening its doors as the Henry Howard Hotel, an 18-room boutique that’s every bit as graceful as you’d wish from a long weekend stay in the Big Easy. Guest rooms and suites, too, mix modern and traditional. Some furnishings are custom-made, but many are antiques—you’ll find a tongue-in-cheek painting by a New Orleans artist above a delicate writing desk, and a hand-painted dresser or an old-fashioned armoire beside the geometric canopy bed."
This unique agriturismo located in the heart of rural Tuscany combines holiday accommodation, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a non-profit art foundation. Originally serving as agricultural buildings, stables, or hunting lodges, each apartment has been renovated to be comfortable yet retain its original farmhouse functionality, making the most of the available light and ventilation with large shuttered windows, high ceilings and stone floors. Rooms are furnished with locally sourced vintage furniture, antiques, and recycled hand-painted fabrics styled by French designer Clarisse Demory. Fresh and uncluttered, these apartments offer the comfort of a holiday home and display original artworks from the Villa Lena Foundation collection.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
Each bedroom opens to a terrace.
This bedroom opens to the terrace.