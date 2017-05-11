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All Photos/bedroom/floors : carpet/lighting : accent

Bedroom Carpet Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The master bedroom
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
A curved sliding door serves as the entrance to the master bedroom.