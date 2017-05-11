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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/floors : travertine

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The main bathroom is clad in travertine and maintains the understated color palette found throughout the home.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
"A lot of the interiors included natural stone—completely unpolished and unsealed that we really wanted rough and exposed," says the firm. "Because the house is so minimal and clean, we wanted to create contrast within it. Unsealed travertine is so much more beautiful and natural than when it’s completely machined over."
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.