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All Photos/bath/walls : stone slab/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Stone Slab Walls Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.