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All Photos/bath/walls : ceramic tile/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Ceramic Tile Walls Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
master bath/shower
The angled tile floor-pad designates the entrance to the bathtub area.
#modern #moderndesign #bath&spa #bathroom #interior #shower #pebblewalkway #bath #japanese #japanesestyle #soakingtub #woodflooring #dornbracht
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.
Master