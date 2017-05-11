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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount/floors : marble

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.