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All Photos/bath/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
A large skylight looms above a Duravit tub and a Runtal Radia towel warmer in the en suite bathroom.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Family bathroom on the second floor
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
A beautifully renovated apartment in the capital of Sicily echoes the colors and textures of the sea. The bathroom in particular evokes water, with textured tadelakt cement and Wet System Wall & Deco wallpaper.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
A view of the new marble-clad master bathroom.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
Bathroom
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
Inlaid butterflies add visual interest to the vast slabs of gray marble. An adjoining massage room makes for the ultimate spa-like bathroom.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
Bathrooms incorporate custom glazed tile and Imperial Danby stone quarried in Vermont.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Bathroom finishes are an inversion of the darker palette in the main spaces, using a white reconstituted stone counter atop a laminate cabinet, with blackbutt shelves and brass faucets.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
In the master bathroom, oversized windows and an Agape mirror pull the outside in.
Master Bathroom - After
In the master bath, a zero corner window allows the homeowners to soak in views of the wilderness.
Hariri and her husband have separate bathrooms, each with their preferred. He preferred a shower, but Hariri wanted a tub.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
One of the bathrooms.
A thoughtful cut-out in the glass enclosure allows people to reach for the faucet without getting hit with the shower spray. "It's a bit of a signature thing for us," says Horner.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
Phinney Ridge Residence
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
Master Bathroom
The walls are clad with metal penny tile in the Antique Copper finish from Design and Direct Source of Portland, Oregon. Linear-format tiles in the same finish line the tub.
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