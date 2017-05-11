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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/counters : marble

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Timber accents in the lofty master bathroom comprise a simple Muji bench and a Hinoki wood soaking tub.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The Bisha Suite bathroom features a large shower, tub, and two vanities—all wrapped in golden spider marble.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
A look at one of two master bathrooms, this one with a large soaking tub. Windows flood the space in natural light and offer iconic views of Midtown Manhattan.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bath features a marble-clad tub with 19th-century urns on lacquer cabinets.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
The master bath has an elegant soaking tub.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
This bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and bathtub.
The bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
"Great hotels have stories that go beyond providing a bed for the night—they offer moments of discovery, unexpected adventures, encounters to be savored and retold," says The Calile Hotel, and we wholeheartedly agree. Careful consideration has been put into every detail of this pastel-hued oasis in the middle of Brisbane. Allow your mind to wander as you relax by the pool, lounge at the hotel bar, or simply enjoy the impeccably-designed interior spaces.
The spa-like master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The dramatic, handmade, black concrete soaking tub is from Boyd Alternatives, a local Victorian company that produces handmade baths. The color is an addition to the concrete mix.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A peek at the bathroom finished with plenty of natural stone.
curb-less shower, frame-less glass, textured tile, corner drain
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The master bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with bronze legs, a walk-in steam shower, multiple storage cabinets, and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures by Lefroy Brooks.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
Level 2 master bath
Master Bathroom
Electrochromic glass windows
Master bath
Master Bathroom