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All Photos/bath/tubs : soaking/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Soaking Tubs Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
Master bathroom
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Rugged concrete stone by Caesarstone forms the bathroom counter and sinks, and hovers over the soaking tub.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
Custom glass etching in the master bathroom mirrors the frosted glass details found at Durell's Stone Townhouse in New York City.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.
Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute