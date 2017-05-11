Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/counters : tile

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
In total, the home offers three bathrooms, all of which have been thoughtfully updated.
Bathroom in a pale palette
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
Bath