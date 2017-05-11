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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/counters : laminate

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The Shower Curtain features chair paintings by mixed media artist Miki Dessine.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
Detail of Bathroom