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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.