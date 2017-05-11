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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/counters : stone

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Left: The skylight in the bathroom where there's a tub and shower exposes a rectangular swath of bright blue sky. Right: The designers separated the functions of a bath, housing a toilet in one and a bathing area in the other.
Inside one of the bathrooms.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Bathroom