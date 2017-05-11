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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
“I’ve done my share of neutral bathrooms with white tiles, and these clients are adventurous, so we really had fun with the material selections and color palettes in the bathrooms,” Damonte says.
In the bath, a portrait of English actor Joseph Fiennes by Herb Ritts hangs atop existing Cole & Son "Nuvolette" wallpaper by Piero Fornasetti, and the Gabriel Scott sconce relates to the chandelier in the dining room. O'Donnell added crown molding and designed a new vanity in the same style as the media console and new kitchen cabinet doors.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
The powder room is now situated near the entrance. It is clad in panels made of lab-grade, chemical- and water-resistant material.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The bathroom cabinets are crafted from melamine ecological waterproof board, reflecting the use of timber throughout the rest of the interior.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Master bathroom.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
The children floor
The main bathroom is unified with the rest of the home thanks to the same burnt cement flooring. A solid wood countertop was installed by Inovart Woodworking, and the adjoining white quartz countertop was picked from MSA Marmoraria.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.