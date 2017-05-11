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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : slate

Bathroom Open Showers Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The master bath is open and airy with white walls, a large shower and soaking tub, and natural slate tile flooring which ties in with the natural setting.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.