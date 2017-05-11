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All Photos/bath/floors : laminate

Bathroom Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Saul outfitted an antique, cast-iron clawfoot tub ($200) with a rainfall showerhead ($80) in the bathroom.
To create interest and a note of brilliance, Parsonson sided the shower walls with red Invibe panel board.
The animal skull that hangs in the bath was a wedding gift. Shaffer painted one of the walls black to add interest. "The vanity is reclaimed and we built the medicine cabinet," she says.
Another one of the bathrooms.
In the bathroom, "Laminex Aquapanel was selected in wet areas to meet the weight restriction and potential of cracking tiles," Harry said.