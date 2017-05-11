All Photos/bath/counters : stone/lighting : wall

14 Bathroom Stone Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The sink, shower, and tub fixtures are from California Faucets.
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Guest Bathroom

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.