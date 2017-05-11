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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
Walnut cabinets and quartz counters in the primary bathroom incorporate non-toxic, water-based finishes.
A sliding barn door provides access to the bath, where a gold-framed vanity mirror adds an elegant note.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
White oak joinery divides the space and provides ample storage. It also allows the original sprinkler system and structure to be revealed and celebrated. “We had to put up about 20 coats of special fire-retardant paint so that we could keep the steel structure visible,” says Béliveau.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.