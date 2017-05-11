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All Photos/bath/counters : quartzite/lighting : ceiling

Bathroom Quartzite Counters Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
The downstairs bathroom features blue tiles. As the color orange is used on the main living floor, the color blue is found throughout the basement level. "It has something to do with the nearby bay and that by going down you are taking a journey under the water," explains Edgar.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
White oak joinery divides the space and provides ample storage. It also allows the original sprinkler system and structure to be revealed and celebrated. “We had to put up about 20 coats of special fire-retardant paint so that we could keep the steel structure visible,” says Béliveau.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub