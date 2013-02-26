Home Tours
The Interiors Issue
Editor’s Picks: Furniture Trends for Every Room
49 New Products & Expert Tips for Dressing the Home
Stories
The Simpsons Meet Dwell
In a recent episode, Springfield underwent a modern architectural renaissance with the arrival of a cool couple who move in next door to Homer, Marge, and company after finding...
By
Amanda Dameron
-
6 years
ago
Aviation Preservation
In the 1950s, Canada’s Department of Transport commissioned a modernist makeover for a tiny international air hub in Newfoundland, a design that has proven as timeless as it was...
A Hybrid Prefab Home in Upstate New York
For a vintage design dealer seeking a respite from the city, architect William Massie conceptualized a mostly prefab home around a carefully curated furniture collection in...
The Great Compression
In Auckland, New Zealand, architect Michael O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Schollum braved a miniscule budget, withering looks from friends, and nasty nail-gun injuries to...
This House Proves Art Galleries Can Be Super-Friendly
An Antwerp home blurs the boundaries between art and design.
A Traditional Home and an Impeccable Eye
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her traditional 1925 San Francisco home.
Paola Navone's Industrial Style Renovation in Italy
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone.
A Corbusier-Inspired Parisian Home
An American architect in Paris experiments with Corbusian perceptions of interior and exterior space.
Catch A Wave
An undulating wall made from over 40,000 dowels adds a dose of awe to a Massachusetts loft.