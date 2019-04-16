Paola Navone's Industrial Style Renovation in Italy
Paola Navone's Industrial Style Renovation in Italy

By Arlene Hirst
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone.

How do you turn an abandoned tobacco-drying plant that started life almost two centuries ago as a silkworm farm into a cosseting, appealing home? Andrea Falkner-Campi and her husband, Feliciano Campi, faced that question after they bought just such a place in Spello, a small Umbrian town about 90 miles north of Rome, in 2008.

