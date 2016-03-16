Kerckebosch

By Matthew Keeshin
Kerckebosch
View Photos

Dutch architecture firm JMW reveals an apartment building with an airy metal facade in the Netherlands.

Matthew Keeshin uploaded Kerckebosch through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Located in a wooded the area, the facade camouflages the building into its surroundings. Photo of Kerckebosch modern homeView Photos

Located in a wooded the area, the facade camouflages the building into its surroundings.

Manufactured by Remota, the bronze anodized aluminum facade curves around the building. Photo 2 of Kerckebosch modern homeView Photos

Manufactured by Remota, the bronze anodized aluminum facade curves around the building.

The plating of the facade imitates tree bark. Photo 3 of Kerckebosch modern homeView Photos

The plating of the facade imitates tree bark.

The semi-transparent metal provides privacy while enjoying time on the balconies and allows the right amount of light to brighten up the space. Photo 4 of Kerckebosch modern homeView Photos

The semi-transparent metal provides privacy while enjoying time on the balconies and allows the right amount of light to brighten up the space.

The firm achieved a floating effect of the upper floors by treating the ground floor with a glass facade. Photo 5 of Kerckebosch modern homeView Photos

The firm achieved a floating effect of the upper floors by treating the ground floor with a glass facade.

Credits

Posted By
Matthew Keeshin
@keeshin
Architect
  • JMW
Photographer
Structure
  • Apartment
    • Year
  • 2015