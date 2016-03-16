Kerckebosch
Dutch architecture firm JMW reveals an apartment building with an airy metal facade in the Netherlands.
Matthew Keeshin uploaded Kerckebosch through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Located in a wooded the area, the facade camouflages the building into its surroundings.
Manufactured by Remota, the bronze anodized aluminum facade curves around the building.
The plating of the facade imitates tree bark.
The semi-transparent metal provides privacy while enjoying time on the balconies and allows the right amount of light to brighten up the space.
The firm achieved a floating effect of the upper floors by treating the ground floor with a glass facade.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- JMW
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
Apartment
Year
2015