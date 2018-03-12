Wm. Mulherin's Sons Hotel

Wm. Mulherin's Sons Hotel
Housed in a 19th-century whiskey blending and bottling facility in Philadelphia's trendy Fishtown neighborhood, Wm. Mulherin's Sons is a wood-fired Italian restaurant with a four-room hotel upstairs.

Helmed by Method Hospitality, the renovation retains the legacy of the original building owner and whiskey businessman, William Mulherin, while introducing contemporary elements. Having lay uninhabited since Prohibition, the building now sits as a notable component of Fishtown, which is currently experiencing a cultural rejuvenation.

In their extensive work, the designers worked to restore many of the original details, such as brick walls, structural elements, and original fixtures. The hotel features four rooms that harmoniously blend old and new. Exposed brick walls, antique textiles, polished concrete floors, kitchenettes, walnut millwork, decorative lighting, and custom wall decor build the industrial-modern palette represented in each room.

Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.

In the kitchenette area, seamless walnut cabinets, poured concrete countertops, and glazed brick tiles introduce minimalistic modern elements.

In Room 4 on the third floor, a large a-frame skylight allows light to flood into the interior while windows provide view to the neighborhood below.

An original clawfoot tub rests below the windows, looking out to the train tracks beyond. A poured concrete sink with steel legs introduces modern elements that blend with the historic character.

A quote bar hangs on the wall upon entry into the bar. Walnut wood tones and black furnishings are accented by the green pastel bar.

An open kitchen concept connects the wood fired oven with the communal dining room.

Simple pendant lighting, succulent greenery, and leather booths are simple, thoughtful elements that decorate the chic eatery.

It is the perfect place to grab an expertly shaken cocktail while enjoying the culture of the Fishtown locality.

Overview