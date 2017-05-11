Wildwood

By Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects
Wildwood
View Photos

Set on top of a forested ridge separating downtown Portland and the suburban sprawl of Beaverton, OR, Wildwood is a rural retreat and primary residence hidden within the metro area of the Pacific Northwest.

The clients, who work nearby, requested a modern home with simple, clean lines to fit within the heavily forested 1.2-acre site and to embrace outdoor living throughout the year. They requested the home to be truly livable in the cool northwest climate with natural daylight and filtered views of the forest.

Wildwood is comprised of a long, single-loaded, open plan running north-south with living areas oriented west to the 35-acre forest reserve and open space. A two-story central hearth marks the divide between the large living room and the private master suite at the north. A quiet study at the south acts as a separate retreat from the larger living area with select views to the forest.

Access to the site is provided by shared private road down to a small clearing between the protected trees and habitat.

The double height hearth divides the main living spaces from the private bedrooms.

Forest views, visible from the study, give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat by Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from suburban sprawl.

Credits

Posted By
Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects
@gsarchitects
Landscape Design
  • Dennis' 7 Dees
Builder
  • WA Hughes Construction
Photographer
  • David Papazian
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018