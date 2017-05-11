Set on top of a forested ridge separating downtown Portland and the suburban sprawl of Beaverton, OR, Wildwood is a rural retreat and primary residence hidden within the metro area of the Pacific Northwest.

The clients, who work nearby, requested a modern home with simple, clean lines to fit within the heavily forested 1.2-acre site and to embrace outdoor living throughout the year. They requested the home to be truly livable in the cool northwest climate with natural daylight and filtered views of the forest.

Wildwood is comprised of a long, single-loaded, open plan running north-south with living areas oriented west to the 35-acre forest reserve and open space. A two-story central hearth marks the divide between the large living room and the private master suite at the north. A quiet study at the south acts as a separate retreat from the larger living area with select views to the forest.