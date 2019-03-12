The contemporary home is marked by long horizontal planes and clean lines. Giulietti Schouten Architects crafted it with an eye for timeless design.
Double-glazed Viridian ThermoTech glass was used for the sliding doors and windows.
The east facade showcases the third level addition to the existing home and the composition of wood, plaster, and metal cladding.
Existing kitchen.
Light floods the kitchen through multiple skylights and a backsplash window, and vertical grain fir cabinets and floating shelves accent the neutral palette.
The sculptural stair leading to the third level addition has floating wood treads supported on one end by a thin steel plate.
Existing east facade.
Existing south facade.
Side Yard
Entry Court
Street Approach
Entry
Master Bath
Main Deck
Master Bedroom
Kitchen
Living
Kitchen + Stairs
Guest House Living Room
Master Bath
Courtyard
Courtyard
Living
East Facade
Entry Approach
Kitchen
Guest House + Courtyard
Dining
Kitchen
Entry
