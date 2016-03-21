Inspired by the owner's wine recipe (1/3 Cabernet, 1/3 Barbera, 1/3 Petit Syrah), the linear design of this "wine lab" is comprised of three main spaces that open completely to the outside and bring natural ventilation into the building. The materiality of the structure reflects the rough yet sophisticated process of wine production. The rusted steel exterior and the white acrylic interior skin contrast the raw natural environment with the refined end product.